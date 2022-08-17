Power outage closes Walmart on U.S. 98

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Walmart Supercenter on U.S. Highway 98 has been temporarily closed.

According to a Walmart spokesperson, the closure was due to a power outage.

Officials expect the store to reopen later Wednesday afternoon.

The reopening will be announced via social media.

Associates are still asked to report to work as scheduled.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

