Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg man given 12-plus years in federal prison on methamphetamine distribution rap

A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 12 1/2 years for being involved in a conspiracy with intent...
A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 12 1/2 years for being involved in a conspiracy with intent to distribute three pounds of methamphetamine.(KY3)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 151 months in federal prison and 5 years of supervised release Wednesday for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, in April 2020, Drug Enforcement Administration agents intercepted communications of Christopher Roberts, 41, of Hattiesburg, Miss., and his co-defendants conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. 

This led to the seizure of three pounds of 98-percent-pure methamphetamine.

In addition to the prison sentence, Roberts was ordered to pay a $5,000 fine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerley of the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The case is the result of an extensive investigation, dubbed “Don’t Tell On Me Bro,” which began as an operation targeting illegal drug trafficking in the Hattiesburg, Miss. area.

“Don’t Tell On Me Bro” is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations.

that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Hattiesburg Police Department, Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, and the Columbia Police Department.

It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Keesha Middleton.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Omar Bankhead was arrested for attempting kidnapping of a Trailwood resident in Petal.
Hattiesburg man faces charges for attempted kidnapping in Petal
The store’s reopening will be announced via social media.
Power outage closes Walmart on U.S. 98
The sheriff's office received a call that shots were fired off of Shenandoah Drive behind...
Victim killed in Lamar Co. shooting Sunday identified; investigation ongoing
Jones had three handguns in his possession, one of which was stolen.
Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges
Savannah Marie Tyler is 17 years old and from the New Augusta area.
Perry Co. issues alert for runaway teen

Latest News

Jana Causey joined the Petal Panthers in place of former board member Greg Bullock, who was...
Petal School District welcomes Causey to the Board of Trustees
HONEY AVE. IN DOWNTOWN COLUMBIA
Columbia construction project addresses downtown flooding
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 8/17
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 8/17
Pine Belt pediatricians say it’s time for back-to-school checkups