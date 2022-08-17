Win Stuff
Hattiesburg man faces charges for attempted kidnapping in Petal

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is behind bars in Petal today after reportedly attempting to kidnap a resident of the Trailwood community.

According to the Petal Police Department, on the morning of Aug. 13, a Trailwood resident was attempting to enter her home when the suspect, Omar Bankhead, emerged from the bushes and attempted to abduct her. He was unsuccessful, and the resident made it into her home safely.

However, this is not the first time Bankhead has attempted to kidnap a woman. Police report that a day prior to the Trailwood incident, Bankhead attempted to kidnap another woman from inside her home.

“Prior to our victim having contact with Mr. Bankhead, several hours earlier on August 12, we had another citizen that arrived at her residence, and when she was in her own home, Mr. Bankhead entered her residence,” said Detective SGT. Sammy Ray with Petal Police. “And luckily, she escaped without being harmed more than she was. But there are charges pending against Mr. Bankhead for that, numerous charges.”

Bankhead made his initial appearance in the Petal Municipal Court on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Judge Michael Reed set Bankhead’s bond at $250,000.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

