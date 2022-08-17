Fire dept. & municipal court propose budgets to Hattiesburg City Council

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Budget hearings for the City of Hattiesburg are finally wrapping up after weeks of discussion with the city council.

The Hattiesburg Fire Department (HFD) and municipal court were the final budget proposals presented ahead of the new fiscal year.

Top of the requests, HFD wants to add more trucks to respond when seconds count.

“Two big things were increasing the fleet that we have here, like getting some new fire department vehicles in,” said Fire Chief Sherrocko Stewart.

Stewart said increasing the department’s vehicles would help firefighters better serve the city.

“Also, a new pumping apparatus to better enhance the protection of the city,” Stewart said. “We recently ordered a platform truck that will be here in the spring, and we’re going to add a new just regular fire truck without all the extension ladders to the fleet. And, I think that would put us at 12.”

Another goal is to raise pay. The fire department wants to increase base pay from $30,000 to $32,000 annually for firefighters. Stewart said he hopes this will help HFD retain strong employees.

“We put a lot of training into these guys,” Stewart said. “We take our time on them, make sure they’re doing things the right way, and to lose some of those qualified people because of pay would be devastating to the department. So, we just want to continue to be competitive with the pay across the Gulf South.”

The fire department and municipal court aren’t the only departments advocating for wage increases.

Mayor Toby Barker said the goal is to increase pay for city workers across the board.

“As with everyone right now, inflation’s hitting families hard, and that’s particularly true for our city employees, and most of our city employees do work more than one job,” Barker said. “If the city can take some of that increased tax revenue that we’ve received, understanding that we have other expenses that we have to pay for but always constantly be trying to make progress on pay and wages for our city employees, we want to try and do that.”

The city administration will present a budget proposal to the council in a couple of weeks with the goal of having it adopted by September 15.

