Ellisville will now welcome food trucks within city limits

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - City leaders in Ellisville overturned an ordinance that banned food trucks within city limits and approved a new ordinance to allow food trucks to roll into town.

“Variety is here, good food is here,” said Mayor Lynn Buckhaults. “Come to Ellisville and get something good to eat.”

Buckhaults said that existing businesses continue to grow within the city, and he looks forward to the new, unique avenues offered to business owners. He encourages interested parties to visit city hall to learn about the procedures and state guidelines required for food trucks.

“Somebody interested can come by and get the packet and see exactly what they have to have and what they have to present,” said Buckhaults. “Then our code enforcement, fire chief and police chief will go inspect the site they plan to set up on.”

Cory and Cherry Pitts, owners of Dragon the Wagon, have been in business for three years, servicing people throughout the Pine Belt.

“The City of Ellisville has really helped us out a lot,” said Cory Pitts. “Any questions we had, they answered. The mayor and city council has been awesome in this process, and we appreciate it.”

Dragon the Wagon is the very first food truck to open within the city, and they’ve collaborated with neighbors Parker Automotive.

“It’s just a really good thing being able to team up with other small businesses and work together in the community to help each other out,” said Cory Pitts.

He added that they look forward to serving Jones County and will continue to team up with non-profits, festivals and churches.

Buckhaults said city guidelines state that food trucks can operate between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m., seven days a week.

