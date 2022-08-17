Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Daniels out as Rangers president after 17 years leading club

FILE - Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels speaks to reporters during baseball spring...
FILE - Texas Rangers general manager Jon Daniels speaks to reporters during baseball spring training in Surprise, Ariz., Feb. 15, 2018. Daniels is out as president of baseball operations for the Texas Rangers after 17 years leading the club. Team owner Ray Davis said Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, that Daniels was being relieved of his duties immediately after the decision was made not to renew his contract at the end of the season.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Jon Daniels is out as president of baseball operations for the Texas Rangers after 17 years leading the club.

Team owner Ray Davis said Wednesday that Daniels was being relieved of his duties immediately after the decision was made not to renew his contract at the end of this season.

Daniels’ departure came two days after manager Chris Woodward was fired in his fourth season.

Daniels was the youngest general manager ever in the majors when he got the job with the Rangers at age 28 in October 2005. He added the title of president of baseball operations in 2013, and held both titles until Chris Young was brought in as the team’s general manager in December 2020.

“Jon’s accomplishments in his 17 years running our baseball operations department have been numerous. ... His impact on the growth of our player development, scouting, and analytics groups has been immense. Jon has always had the best interests of the Rangers organization in mind on and off the field and in the community,” Davis said. “But the bottom line is we have not had a winning record since 2016 and for much of that time, have not been competitive in the AL West division.”

The Rangers made their only World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011, then won AL West titles again in 2015 and 2016. But they are on pace for their sixth consecutive losing record, the franchise’s longest such streak since moving to Texas a half-century ago.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jones had three handguns in his possession, one of which was stolen.
Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges
Omar Bankhead was arrested for attempting kidnapping of a Trailwood resident in Petal.
Hattiesburg man faces charges for attempted kidnapping in Petal
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
Savannah Marie Tyler is 17 years old and from the New Augusta area.
Perry Co. issues alert for runaway teen
Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Mable Street just before 11 p.m.
HPD investigating Monday night shooting

Latest News

Former California congressman T.J. Cox has been indicted on fraud charges.
Former lawmaker indicted on fraud charges
Hawaii Wildlife Center's team of veterinarians nurse endangered animals back to health.
PHOTOS: At this Hawaii hospital, most of the patients are endangered
FILE - Musician R. Kelly leaves the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago on June 6,...
Prosecutor: R. Kelly trial about singer’s ‘hidden’ side
The Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families on the University of Southern...
Blood drive to be tucked into vets’ ‘Welcome Back’