Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Court upholds decision to deny parentless teen abortion

The pregnant 16-year-old doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a...
The pregnant 16-year-old doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian before terminating a pregnancy of anyone under 18.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida appellate court is upholding a lower court’s decision to deny a pregnant teenager a waiver to have an abortion without parental consent.

The 16-year-old, referred to in court documents as Jane Doe 22-B, doesn’t have parents. Florida law requires written consent from a parent or legal guardian before terminating a pregnancy of anyone under 18.

According to the appellate court decision, the teen did not prove that she was sufficiently mature to decide whether to terminate her pregnancy.

The teen told the court she is not ready to have a baby, does not have a job, is still in school and the child’s father is unable to assist her.

One of the appellate judges involved in the case said in a dissent he did not fully agree with the circuit judge’s decision and that the appellate court should return the case to the lower court.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was killed and a woman wounded in a Sunday shooting in Lamar County.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
Josh Braiden Smith, 9, of Bay Springs, was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15.
ALERT: 9-year-old Bay Springs child missing
James Lamar Whatley is wanted on one count of failing to register as a sex offender.
UPDATE: Non-compliant sex offender found in Jones County
-
Petal police investigating auto burglary and credit card fraud case
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on...
School Bus v. SUV in Jones County crash, no injuries reported

Latest News

Brandon Lacy, Southern Miss
USM assistant Brandon Lacy putting defensive line to work
Brandon Lacy, Southern Miss
USM assistant Brandon Lacy putting defensive line to work
Nick Thompson, Jefferson Davis County
Players of the Pine Belt: Jefferson Davis County senior RB/LB Nick Thompson
Nick Thompson, Jefferson Davis County
Players of the Pine Belt: Jefferson Davis County senior RB/LB Nick Thompson