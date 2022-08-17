Win Stuff
Columbia construction project addresses downtown flooding

The City of Columbia currently has several improvement projects in and around the city, including one drainage project in the downtown area.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Columbia currently has several improvement projects in and around the city, including one drainage project in the downtown area.

Honey Avenue sits just off of Main Street in downtown Columbia. Traffic cones and caution tape align the streets as road work and construction on the project commence.

Mayor Justin McKenzie said construction is causing minor traffic issues, but he wants infrastructure to be done right the first time.

“For years, we’ve been plagued with flash flooding,” said McKenzie. “And a couple of years back, we put together a five-phase project, and we’re able to go in and actually add a few more inlets for the water. We’re upsizing some of the drainage pipes as well as doing new water and sewer all the way up that street. That way, six months after paving it, we’re not back down there digging up a water leak.”

McKenzie said the infrastructure near Honey Avenue should be completed in about a month.

