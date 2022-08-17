City council approves golf cart ordinance in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Golf carts and other low-speed vehicles are now street legal in Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg City Council passed the golf cart ordinance on Tuesday, Aug. 16. It includes several regulations governing the use of golf carts and other low-speed vehicles on public roads.

Drivers may only drive these vehicles on city roads with a speed limit of 30 miles per hour or less.

Additionally, owners must register golf carts through the city clerk’s office.

“The main thing is we set the registration fee at $100,” said Ward 1 Councilman Jeffrey George. “That’s a one-time registration fee. We also set forth the process of registering the golf carts, which is coming here to city hall and sitting down with the city clerk and filling out that form and paying your registration fee. So, that was really the two main things that we finalized in this last draft.”

The golf cart ordinance officially goes into effect on Sep. 15.

