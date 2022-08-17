Win Stuff
Blood drive to be tucked into vets’ ‘Welcome Back’

The Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families on the University of Southern...
The Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families on the University of Southern Mississippi campus will host a blood drive during an open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 1.(The Blood Center)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A blood drive is scheduled for Sept. 1 at The Center for Military Veterans, Service Members and Families on the University of Southern Mississippi campus.

The Veterans Center, located at 200 35th Ave., is hosting a “Welcome Back” event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for veterans, service members, families and community partners and supporters associated with the USM center’s programs and initiatives.

The new center, which opened its doors in February 2022, will be on site at 9 a.m. and remain until 2 p.m.

For more information, go to the bloodcenter.org or call (228) 365-8446.

