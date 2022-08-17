$1 million sewer project is underway in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Petal just started a $1 million project to improve sewer lines in the Dawson Cutoff area, located near the city’s dog park.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the project has been in the works for about nine months.

“This is one of the last stops in our sewer line before it goes over to Hattiesburg to be treated,” said Ducker. “So we are going from an 8-inch line to a 12-inch line. It’s about a million-dollar project, so we have been talking about this for a long time. So, it’s good to finally have some shovels hitting the ground.”

The city is funding the project through the American Rescue Plan Act, but the Dawson Cutoff improvement is just the first step in an $11 million contract.

“When we knew the ARPA funds were going to come out last summer, we got $1.3 million, and this summer, we got another $1.3 (million),” said Ducker. “In the state, we can potentially double that number, so we can go from $2.6 to $5.2 million. So basically, we sat down with our engineer as an administration, as a board and started saying, “Where’re our hot spots at, and where can we get the best bang for our buck at?”

According to Ducker, the new 12-inch sewer line will help carry a heavier load as the Friendly City gains more homes and residents.

“So this is kind of the rubber meeting the road, so to speak,” said Ducker. “Actually, this will give us more capacity in a crucial area. Everything in the city comes to this point at some point. So, this is very vital that this is functioning and can handle the growth we are having out East.”

Ducker said the project is expected to be completed in roughly four weeks.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.