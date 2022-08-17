Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

$1 million sewer project is underway in Petal

The city of Petal just started a $1 million project to improve sewer lines in the Dawson Cutoff area, located near the city’s dog park.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Petal just started a $1 million project to improve sewer lines in the Dawson Cutoff area, located near the city’s dog park.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker said the project has been in the works for about nine months.

“This is one of the last stops in our sewer line before it goes over to Hattiesburg to be treated,” said Ducker. “So we are going from an 8-inch line to a 12-inch line. It’s about a million-dollar project, so we have been talking about this for a long time. So, it’s good to finally have some shovels hitting the ground.”

The city is funding the project through the American Rescue Plan Act, but the Dawson Cutoff improvement is just the first step in an $11 million contract.

“When we knew the ARPA funds were going to come out last summer, we got $1.3 million, and this summer, we got another $1.3 (million),” said Ducker. “In the state, we can potentially double that number, so we can go from $2.6 to $5.2 million. So basically, we sat down with our engineer as an administration, as a board and started saying, “Where’re our hot spots at, and where can we get the best bang for our buck at?”

According to Ducker, the new 12-inch sewer line will help carry a heavier load as the Friendly City gains more homes and residents.

“So this is kind of the rubber meeting the road, so to speak,” said Ducker. “Actually, this will give us more capacity in a crucial area. Everything in the city comes to this point at some point. So, this is very vital that this is functioning and can handle the growth we are having out East.”

Ducker said the project is expected to be completed in roughly four weeks.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

The store’s reopening will be announced via social media.
Power outage closes Walmart on U.S. 98
Omar Bankhead was arrested for attempting kidnapping of a Trailwood resident in Petal.
Hattiesburg man faces charges for attempted kidnapping in Petal
The sheriff's office received a call that shots were fired off of Shenandoah Drive behind...
Victim killed in Lamar Co. shooting Sunday identified; investigation ongoing
Jones had three handguns in his possession, one of which was stolen.
Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges
Savannah Marie Tyler is 17 years old and from the New Augusta area.
Perry Co. issues alert for runaway teen

Latest News

City leaders in Ellisville overturned an ordinance that banned food trucks within city limits...
Ellisville will now welcome food trucks within city limits
The City of Hattiesburg passed an ordinance on Tuesday allowing golf carts to be driven on some...
City council approves golf cart ordinance in Hattiesburg
A Hattiesburg man was sentenced to 12 1/2 years for being involved in a conspiracy with intent...
Hattiesburg man given 12-plus years in federal prison on methamphetamine distribution rap
Jana Causey joined the Petal Panthers in place of former board member Greg Bullock, who was...
Petal School District welcomes Causey to the Board of Trustees