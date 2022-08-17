08/17 Ryan’s “More Heat” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

We’ll cool off slightly today, but only by a few degrees so we won’t even be leaving Heat Advisory territory for most Pine Belt locations. That means more heat indices in excess of 105 degrees, so continue to limit prolonged outdoor exposure...particularly in direct sunlight. Thankfully, this will be the last Heat Advisory day this week, but only because of increasing cloud cover and rain chances, so whether that’s a good or bad development comes down to how you feel about rain I guess. We certainly don’t really “need” it, and based on yesterday’s rainfall any lingering storms could produce flash flooding. We’ve also been upgraded to a level one risk of severe weather for the area. I wouldn’t say it’s more or less “dangerous” than the last few days have been though as thunderstorms have still been popping up and occasionally “overachieving,” but it’s always better to be cautious as these they begin to develop. Today that will be a tad later in the day again, so expect them to begin moving into the Pine Belt around 4 PM.

This rain is being brought by a cold front, which will inch into the area and sit for a few days. That means it’ll be more rainy than not tomorrow and Friday, but that cooler, slightly drier air will be in place as we begin the weekend. It’ll still be in the upper 80s and humid with at least a few afternoon showers, but it will be a noticeable improvement over the last few days.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.