William Carey welcomes back faculty and staff for new school year

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday morning, William Carey kicked off the new school year and welcomed the new university president, Ben Burnett, with a high-energy meeting for faculty and staff.

“Really, today when I woke up, the most excited I was, was about seeing everybody from all three of our campuses from Biloxi, Baton Rouge and Hattiesburg and all having them in one place,” said Burnett.

Along with hosting all three campuses, William Carey also celebrated Burnett’s first official day as president.

“Our top goals are really to expand our recruiting base across the country and expand our marketing presence across the nation, but then also to engage our alumni,” said Burnett.

He also said that as the school year starts, he hopes to follow the creative and loving footsteps of the former university president, Tommy King.

“Dr. King has many attributes that I will pattern my leadership after,” said Burnett. “But if I had to narrow it down, his love for the students and connection with what’s going on, but also his creativity in what he does around the campus, makes William Carey special.”

With an alumni base of over 30,000, Burnett said he wants more than just the Pine Belt community to know about this special university.

“We have won the Hidden Gem Award four or five years in a row, which is a great award to win, but we don’t want to be a hidden gem anymore,” said Burnett. “We want the world to know what we are doing. So, if we don’t win the Hidden Gem Award this year, that will be progress, in my opinion.”

Burnett said he also wants to increase the on-campus population and activities for students.

