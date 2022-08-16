Win Stuff
USM’s Feral Cat Society holds Kitten Cuddles and Care event

University of Southern Mississippi students had the opportunity to cuddle with kittens on campus during the Cuddles and Care event on Monday, Aug. 15.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - University of Southern Mississippi students had the opportunity to cuddle with kittens on campus during the Cuddles and Care event on Monday, Aug. 15.

The university’s Feral Cat Society put the furry friends on display in hopes of finding them homes.

Jennifer Lewis, a member of the society, said with the increase of cats found around campus, it is important for cat owners to spay or neuter their pets.

“There has been a larger than usual population of kittens born this season, which is why we are in overflow mode and why none of the shelters really have room, said Lewis. “If you are interested, these cats were trapped or picked up - because they are smaller kittens - by the Feral Cat Society members at USM. We can always adopt them out to you with some vet references or personal references, and we will get them spayed and their initial shots for you.”

Lewis also said those who want to help the cat society but aren’t able to adopt could donate to the society to help cover the medical costs of the kittens.

Anyone interested in adopting a cat can call or email Lewis at (601) 348-1088 or jennifer.lewis@usm.edu or look at a list of kittens up for adoption.

There will be another Cuddles and Care event on Monday, Aug. 22, at the USM Wesley building.

