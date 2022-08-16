Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Urban Development Dept. proposes pay incentives in Hattiesburg budget

The City of Hattiesburg continued to hold budget hearings, with a third meeting held Monday, Aug. 15.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg continued to hold budget hearings, with a third meeting held Monday, Aug. 15.

At the meeting, the City of Hattiesburg Administration and Urban Development departments presented proposed budgets to the city council.

“It’s a process of coming in and telling the council here’s what we’ve accomplished, here’s what we want to do in this next budget year,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “Here’s what we are advocating for with our employees in terms of salaries. Here’s some capital needs that we have, or some software needs, and there’s a little bit of all of that in every department.”

The Urban Development Department wants to add more projects to its agenda to improve the city, but Interim Director Wiley Quinn said they’ll need a little help.

“We might have other projects that we want to look to in the future, and we obviously are going to need one or two more employees in that division to be able to accomplish that,” Quinn said.

But it’s not just about hiring new employees, Quinn said. It’s about keeping the ones already there.

“We’ve had a lot of good people come and go in those divisions over the years, and the major issue is always pay,” Quinn said.

That’s why the department is hoping to create pay incentives.

“What I’m proposing is incentives for our officers to strive to be certified in those disciplines, but pay raises when they do get those certifications,” Quinn said.

One way he hopes to do that is by increasing pay by a dollar per hour per acquired certification.

“Technical inspectors can easily acquire four certifications: building, electrical, plumbing and mechanical,” Quinn said. “Code enforcement officers can obtain property maintenance and housing inspection, zoning and disaster assessment and inspection.”

He added that while some certifications are not required for urban development employees, they definitely help in situations like severe weather.

“Having people that are trained in those areas and certified to do those things, it helped us a lot in 2013 and in 2017,” Quinn said.

Budget presentations will continue Tuesday, Aug. 16, with the Hattiesburg Fire Department and Municipal Court.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One man was killed and a woman wounded in a Sunday shooting in Lamar County.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
James Lamar Whatley is wanted on one count of failing to register as a sex offender.
UPDATE: Non-compliant sex offender found in Jones County
Josh Braiden Smith, 9, of Bay Springs, was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15.
ALERT: 9-year-old Bay Springs child missing
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on...
School Bus v. SUV in Jones County crash, no injuries reported
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in an investigation into gunfire in the 400...
HPD investigating Sunday morning gunfire

Latest News

6pm Headlines 8/15
6pm Headlines 8/15
The City of Hattiesburg will vote to approve or deny two petitions to allow cannabis dispensary...
City of Hattiesburg to vote on medical marijuana petitions Tuesday
10pm Headlines 8/15
10pm Headlines 8/15
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office purchases body and car cameras
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office purchases body and car cameras