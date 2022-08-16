Students cool off with ‘Popsicles and Puppies’ event at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s better than having a popsicle on a hot summer day? How about playing with puppies, too?

Students at the University of Southern Mississippi (USM) got the best of both worlds on Monday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 16, during the “Popsicles and Puppies” event.

Animal Medical Center’s Love at First Sight Pet Center teamed up with USM’s Baptist Student Union (BSU) to host the event.

From 11 a.m.-1 p.m., students played with some furry friends and cooled off with sweet treats as the new school year begins.

“Change for anybody is always a little, you know, stressful,” said Lorraine Stevens, Love at First Sight Pet Center Manager. “We’ve got new students coming in. They’re unsure. They left home. They don’t have their friends. So, one thing in common is puppies. Everybody loves puppies.”

Isabella Broom, a BSU member, said the event’s goal was to help new students make friends and hang out.

“Our goal is just to reach out to people,” said Broom. “Show them, you know, get them invited to the BSU, make some friends and come hang out.”

The BSU also hosted a scavenger hunt on Tuesday night.

