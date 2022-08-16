Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Snoop Dogg debuts ‘Snoop Loopz’ cereal

According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.
According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.(Broadus Foods via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Snoop Dogg has a cure for the morning munchies – a new breakfast cereal called “Snoop Loopz.”

The product comes from Snoop’s Broadus Foods line that was co-founded with fellow rapper Master P.

According to the packaging on the box, the cereal is gluten-free and multi-grain.

The Broadus Foods website says it helps support charities including Door of Hope, which supports the homeless community.

The cereal isn’t Snoop’s first venture into grocery stores – he also has a wine line, thanks to a partnership with 19 Crimes.

Copyright 2022 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was killed and a woman wounded in a Sunday shooting in Lamar County.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
Josh Braiden Smith, 9, of Bay Springs, was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15.
ALERT: 9-year-old Bay Springs child missing
James Lamar Whatley is wanted on one count of failing to register as a sex offender.
UPDATE: Non-compliant sex offender found in Jones County
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on...
School Bus v. SUV in Jones County crash, no injuries reported
-
Petal police investigating auto burglary and credit card fraud case

Latest News

Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
Biden signs massive climate and health care legislation
FILE - German film director Wolfgang Petersen speaks during a press conference promoting his...
Wolfgang Petersen, blockbuster filmmaker of ‘Das Boot,’ dies
GOP's Liz Cheney fighting for her political future in the Wyoming primary. (CNN, FOX POOL,...
GOP's Cheney fighting for political future in Wyoming primary
FILE - These booking photos released Oct. 9, 2021, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and...
Judge rejects plea agreements in submarine secrets sale case