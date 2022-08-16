Petal Fire Department responds to 2-vehicle wreck

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A two-vehicle wreck with no major injuries happened on Tuesday morning on Mississippi Highway 42.

According to Petal Fire Department Chief Joe Hendry, the crash was reported near the Tractor Supply Co. around 6:45 a.m. The crash involved a Nissan Altima and a Ford Ranger, with the ranger rolling over.

Hendry said all passengers were out of the vehicle when the fire department arrived. No major injuries were reported at the scene.

The vehicles came to rest off the pavement, so the roadway was not blocked. Traffic was slowed during this time.

This story will be updated if any more information is provided.

