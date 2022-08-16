Perry Co. issues alert for runaway teen
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for runaway teen Savannah Marie Tyler on Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Tyler is a 17-year-old white female.
She was last seen on Aug. 14 at her home on Bailey Road in the New Augusta area. The PCSD did not release a last known direction of travel or clothing description.
Anyone with any information on Tyler’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 601-964-8461 or Perry County Crimestoppers at 601-964-STOP (7867). Anonymous tips are accepted.
Tips can also be reported to the following apps:
- http://www.p3tips.com/549
- https://apps.apple.com/us/app/p3-tips/id997141662
- https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.p3tips.mob&hl=en_US
Crimestoppers said tipsters might receive a reward of up to $1,000 for helpful information.
