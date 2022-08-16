Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Perry Co. issues alert for runaway teen

Savannah Marie Tyler is 17 years old and from the New Augusta area.
Savannah Marie Tyler is 17 years old and from the New Augusta area.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for runaway teen Savannah Marie Tyler on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Tyler is a 17-year-old white female.

She was last seen on Aug. 14 at her home on Bailey Road in the New Augusta area. The PCSD did not release a last known direction of travel or clothing description.

Anyone with any information on Tyler’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 601-964-8461 or Perry County Crimestoppers at 601-964-STOP (7867). Anonymous tips are accepted.

Tips can also be reported to the following apps:

Crimestoppers said tipsters might receive a reward of up to $1,000 for helpful information.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One man was killed and a woman wounded in a Sunday shooting in Lamar County.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
Josh Braiden Smith, 9, of Bay Springs, was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15.
ALERT: 9-year-old Bay Springs child missing
James Lamar Whatley is wanted on one count of failing to register as a sex offender.
UPDATE: Non-compliant sex offender found in Jones County
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on...
School Bus v. SUV in Jones County crash, no injuries reported
-
Petal police investigating auto burglary and credit card fraud case

Latest News

HPD wants the public to remember to be aware of their surroundings and to never leave a purse...
HPD issues notice on women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts
Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Defendant: Gov. Tate Reeves should be target of welfare lawsuit — not in charge of it
‘Career criminal’ poses as worker at Canton nursing home, rapes female resident
‘Career criminal’ poses as worker at Canton nursing home, rapes female resident