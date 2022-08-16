Perry Co. issues alert for runaway teen

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for runaway teen Savannah Marie Tyler on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Tyler is a 17-year-old white female.

She was last seen on Aug. 14 at her home on Bailey Road in the New Augusta area. The PCSD did not release a last known direction of travel or clothing description.

Anyone with any information on Tyler’s whereabouts should contact the sheriff’s office at 601-964-8461 or Perry County Crimestoppers at 601-964-STOP (7867). Anonymous tips are accepted.

Tips can also be reported to the following apps:

Crimestoppers said tipsters might receive a reward of up to $1,000 for helpful information.

