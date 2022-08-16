More heat tomorrow but, afternoon storms could give us some relief!

This evening will be mostly cloudy with a few storms before 9pm. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will start off dry and sunny, but scattered t-storms are expected to fire up during the afternoon. Tomorrow will also be our final hot day as highs reach the mid 90s.

Scattered storms will linger for Thursday and Friday as a front sags into Mississippi. This will keep our rain chances high, which in turn, will keep us a little cooler as highs only reach the mid 80s.

This weekend will be warm with hit-or-miss storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

