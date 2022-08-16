Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

More heat tomorrow but, afternoon storms could give us some relief!

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/16
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be mostly cloudy with a few storms before 9pm. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will start off dry and sunny, but scattered t-storms are expected to fire up during the afternoon. Tomorrow will also be our final hot day as highs reach the mid 90s.

Scattered storms will linger for Thursday and Friday as a front sags into Mississippi. This will keep our rain chances high, which in turn, will keep us a little cooler as highs only reach the mid 80s.

This weekend will be warm with hit-or-miss storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One man was killed and a woman wounded in a Sunday shooting in Lamar County.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
Josh Braiden Smith, 9, of Bay Springs, was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15.
ALERT: 9-year-old Bay Springs child missing
James Lamar Whatley is wanted on one count of failing to register as a sex offender.
UPDATE: Non-compliant sex offender found in Jones County
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on...
School Bus v. SUV in Jones County crash, no injuries reported
-
Petal police investigating auto burglary and credit card fraud case

Latest News

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/16
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 8/16
08/16 Ryan’s “Dangerously Hot!” Tuesday Morning Forecast
08/16 Ryan’s “Dangerously Hot!” Tuesday Morning Forecast
08/16 Ryan’s “Dangerously Hot!” Tuesday Morning Forecast
08/16 Ryan’s “Dangerously Hot!” Tuesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/15
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/15