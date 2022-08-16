MDOT works on Marion County construction ahead of hurricane season

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Road work and construction are things that cities and towns around the Pine Belt deal with quite often.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) currently has several projects happening in Marion County to replace two bridges on State Route 198.

The $8.9 million project is nearly complete.

Anna Ehrgott, public information officer for MDOT, said their mission is safety.

“MDOT conducts routine maintenance very regularly, and that is important not only for public safety and commerce but also because it extends the life of the roadway,” said Ehrgott. “When we perform these routine maintenance tasks, we can catch any problems early on. That way, we can save taxpayers’ dollars down the road.”

She also said that strong infrastructure and preparation are important for a safe hurricane season.

“Peak hurricane season has arrived, and for the pine belt citizens, we ask them to prepare for a hurricane season the way they would prepare for a severe weather event,” said Ehrgott.

She encouraged residents to keep a full tank of gas, flashlights, batteries and other safety items on hand because the Pine Belt sees an influx of people from the coast during hurricane season. Having the essentials already on hand keeps people steps ahead.

Ehrgott also said that Pine Belt residents should know how to stay informed about road closures and evacuation plans.

“One way that you can stay on top of those closures and make some alternate plans is by downloading the MDOT traffic app that gives you real-time notifications on your phone,” she said.

The bridge project should be completed within the next four weeks, and Ehrgott said traffic delays should be minimal.

