Laurel City Council passes Airbnb ordinance

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Tourism has boomed over the past year in the City Beautiful, which caused the Laurel City Council to consider regulating Airbnbs.

The council held its second and final reading of the Airbnb ordinance on Tuesday, Aug. 16, and voted to pass the measure.

The ordinance limits the number of Airbnbs allowed in residential areas inside city limits.

The change coincides with the Hotel and Tourism Tax approved in early June, which included a tourism tax on Airbnbs.

Anyone wanting more information on Airbnbs within Laurel city limits should call the mayor’s office at 601.428.6402 or contact the City of Laurel Inspection Department.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.