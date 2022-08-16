Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Kiwanis Club holds book drive for Wayne County Library

The Waynesboro Kiwanis Club is collecting books for the local Little Free Library.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Kiwanis Club is collecting books for the local Little Free Library.

The Little Free Library is a resource for children of any age to exchange or take a book for free. There are two locations of the Little Free Library in Waynesboro, South Side Park and Wayne General Hospital.

“Right now, we are asking for our community to help with pre-k through eighth-grade reading level books in good condition,” said Kiwanis Club Vice President Michael Ann Harmon. “We have four drop-off locations. We have a location at BankCorp South, Citizens National Bank, Great Southern Bank and Wayne General Hospital.”

The Kiwanis Club will collect books all month to promote literacy throughout Wayne County.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One man was killed and a woman wounded in a Sunday shooting in Lamar County.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in an investigation into gunfire in the 400...
HPD investigating Sunday morning gunfire
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
James Lamar Whatley is wanted on one count of failing to register as a sex offender.
Non-compliant sex offender wanted in Jones County
The Mississippi Highway Patrol released dash cam footage and a statement on a traffic stop in...
DPS: No evidence of criminal behavior from trooper in viral McComb traffic stop

Latest News

The Waynesboro Kiwanis Club is collecting books for the local Little Free Library.
Kiwanis Club holds book drive for Wayne County Library
The Hattiesburg Police Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department will battle it out in a game...
HPD, HFD set to battle it out on the wiffle ball field
In spite of some inflationary pain, Jones County's economy has been better than stable.
Jones Co. sees economic growth despite economy
LCSO purchases body and car cams with ARPA funding.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office purchases body and car cameras