Kiwanis Club holds book drive for Wayne County Library

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Kiwanis Club is collecting books for the local Little Free Library.

The Little Free Library is a resource for children of any age to exchange or take a book for free. There are two locations of the Little Free Library in Waynesboro, South Side Park and Wayne General Hospital.

“Right now, we are asking for our community to help with pre-k through eighth-grade reading level books in good condition,” said Kiwanis Club Vice President Michael Ann Harmon. “We have four drop-off locations. We have a location at BankCorp South, Citizens National Bank, Great Southern Bank and Wayne General Hospital.”

The Kiwanis Club will collect books all month to promote literacy throughout Wayne County.

