Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. is hiring men and women for detention center

Competitive salary, health insurance, state retirement and paid vacations are just some benefits offered by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Competitive salary, health insurance, state retirement, paid vacations - These are just some benefits the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said they are offering new hires at the Jones County Adult Detention Facility.

Chief Deputy Mitch Sumrall said no experience is necessary, but the job can be demanding. He encourages anyone interested to apply.

“We are currently taking applications for three females and one male position,” said Sumrall. “As long as they can pass a background check and are in good physical condition and can handle the mental stress that goes with it, we’d love to have their application.”

Sumrall said they are one of the highest-paid facilities in Mississippi.

