Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

HPD issues notice on women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts

HPD wants the public to remember to be aware of their surroundings and to never leave a purse...
HPD wants the public to remember to be aware of their surroundings and to never leave a purse or wallet unattended in a shopping cart, whether they are shopping or loading their vehicle.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg want to make the public aware of reports of women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, over the last day, they have received reports of women having their wallets stolen from their purses left in shopping carts in several department stores, as well as in neighboring areas.

HPD wants the public to remember to be aware of their surroundings and to never leave a purse or wallet unattended in a shopping cart, whether they are shopping or loading their vehicle.

“In a matter of seconds, an unattended purse or wallet can be taken by someone just near you,” the police department said.

If an incident like this happens, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One man was killed and a woman wounded in a Sunday shooting in Lamar County.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
Josh Braiden Smith, 9, of Bay Springs, was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15.
ALERT: 9-year-old Bay Springs child missing
James Lamar Whatley is wanted on one count of failing to register as a sex offender.
UPDATE: Non-compliant sex offender found in Jones County
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on...
School Bus v. SUV in Jones County crash, no injuries reported
-
Petal police investigating auto burglary and credit card fraud case

Latest News

Rick Ross arrives at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Defendant: Gov. Tate Reeves should be target of welfare lawsuit — not in charge of it
‘Career criminal’ poses as worker at Canton nursing home, rapes female resident
‘Career criminal’ poses as worker at Canton nursing home, rapes female resident
Jones had three handguns in his possession, one of which was stolen.
Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges