HPD issues notice on women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in Hattiesburg want to make the public aware of reports of women’s wallets being stolen from shopping carts.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, over the last day, they have received reports of women having their wallets stolen from their purses left in shopping carts in several department stores, as well as in neighboring areas.

HPD wants the public to remember to be aware of their surroundings and to never leave a purse or wallet unattended in a shopping cart, whether they are shopping or loading their vehicle.

“In a matter of seconds, an unattended purse or wallet can be taken by someone just near you,” the police department said.

If an incident like this happens, contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or your local law enforcement agency.

