HPD investigating Monday night shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday night.

According to HPD, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Mable Street just before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were informed that two people had been struck. One person was struck in the ankle, and the other person was struck in the lower leg.

HPD said both victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated and released.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, you can call HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.