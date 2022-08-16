Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

HPD investigating Monday night shooting

Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Mable Street just before 11 p.m.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired on Mable Street just before 11 p.m.(Source: Gray News)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Monday night.

According to HPD, officers responded to a report of shots fired on Mable Street just before 11 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were informed that two people had been struck. One person was struck in the ankle, and the other person was struck in the lower leg.

HPD said both victims were transported to a local hospital to be treated and released.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, you can call HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One man was killed and a woman wounded in a Sunday shooting in Lamar County.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
James Lamar Whatley is wanted on one count of failing to register as a sex offender.
UPDATE: Non-compliant sex offender found in Jones County
Josh Braiden Smith, 9, of Bay Springs, was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15.
ALERT: 9-year-old Bay Springs child missing
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on...
School Bus v. SUV in Jones County crash, no injuries reported
-
Petal police investigating auto burglary and credit card fraud case

Latest News

6pm Headlines 8/15
6pm Headlines 8/15
The City of Hattiesburg Administration and Urban Development departments presented budget...
Urban Development Dept. proposes pay incentives in Hattiesburg budget
The City of Hattiesburg will vote to approve or deny two petitions to allow cannabis dispensary...
City of Hattiesburg to vote on medical marijuana petitions Tuesday
15 bricks of presumed cocaine have been found in several location in Biloxi.
Several agencies investigate cocaine bricks found in Biloxi, leading to one arrest