Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges

Jones had three handguns in his possession, one of which was stolen.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on multiple felony charges and recovered multiple firearms early Tuesday.

According to HPD, 34-year-old Jason Jones, of Hattiesburg, was arrested near 4th and North Street around 2:30 a.m.

He had three handguns in his possession, one of which was stolen.

Jones was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance and an active warrant for contempt of court.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Jones was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

