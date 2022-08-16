Hattiesburg man arrested on multiple felony charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department arrested a man on multiple felony charges and recovered multiple firearms early Tuesday.

According to HPD, 34-year-old Jason Jones, of Hattiesburg, was arrested near 4th and North Street around 2:30 a.m.

He had three handguns in his possession, one of which was stolen.

Jones was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a controlled substance and an active warrant for contempt of court.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Jones was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

