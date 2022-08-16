Win Stuff
Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt receives Wells Fargo grant

Wells Fargo presented Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt with a foundational grant of $10,000 on Monday, Aug. 15.
By Tia McKenzie
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - One pine belt organization received a large donation to continue its efforts toward providing families with opportunities to become homeowners.

Wells Fargo presented Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt with a foundational grant of $10,000 on Monday, Aug. 15. This is not the first time Wells Fargo has recognized the Pine Belt organization. They’ve partnered with Pine Belt Habitat multiple times over the past three years, donating around $50,000 to the organization.

Wells Fargo District Manager of Mississippi Mike Ryan said he believes in habitat’s mission.

“They’ve been great partners for many years, and over those years, they’ve shared a common vision with Wells Fargo, and that’s sustainable and affordable housing,” he said. “Over the years, we’ve been a part of it. Some in volunteer and some through funds like we’re here today, but over the years continuing to build that relationship here in the community.”

Monday’s presentation is the first time both organizations have been able to gather in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Habitat for Humanity representative said they hope both groups can partner for financial literacy classes soon.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

