EDITORIAL: ‘The world is a little less colorful’ without Corky Palmer

This is an editorial from former WDAM General Manager Jim Cameron about the legacy of USM's Corky Palmer.
By Jim Cameron
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Former Southern Miss baseball coach Carlton “Corky” Palmer was laid to rest today, and since his passing last week, his accolades and accomplishments have been well chronicled.

Along with the impressive cataloging of his excellent achievements on the baseball diamond, one thing most commentators agree on is that he was a man of rare character who was himself a dirt road original character of the most unique variety.

If you ever met him, you were not likely to forget him.

Take a dash of Will Rogers, a helping of Yogi Berra, a spoonful of Jerry Clower and stir in a pinch of General Patton, and one will still have a long way to go in coming up with the recipe that made up Corky Palmer.

While sadly, he and his wife Debbie were never fortunate enough to have the children they so desperately wanted, throughout his coaching career, he mentored and molded countless young men not just in winning baseball fundamentals but in life, winning principles as well.

So, Rest In Peace, Coach Palmer - Mister Baseball, magnificent character and member of the pantheon of Southern Miss legends.

Today the World is a bit less colorful.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

