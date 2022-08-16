Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Disney Cruise line dropping vaccine requirement for children

Disney Cruise Line is changing its vaccination requirement for children.
Disney Cruise Line is changing its vaccination requirement for children.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Some children do not need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to go on a Disney cruise.

Disney Cruise Line decided to drop its vaccination requirement for children younger than 12 years old on cruises leaving from the United States and Canada beginning Sept. 2.

Vaccines are still required for anyone 12 and older, and everyone is still required to go through COVID-19 testing.

A number of other cruise lines have updated their vaccine policies as well.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man was killed and a woman wounded in a Sunday shooting in Lamar County.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
James Lamar Whatley is wanted on one count of failing to register as a sex offender.
UPDATE: Non-compliant sex offender found in Jones County
Josh Braiden Smith, 9, of Bay Springs, was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15.
ALERT: 9-year-old Bay Springs child missing
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on...
School Bus v. SUV in Jones County crash, no injuries reported
-
Petal police investigating auto burglary and credit card fraud case

Latest News

Explosions are seen from the beach in Crimea on Aug. 9. More massive explosions and fires hit a...
Explosions rock contested Crimea in suspected Ukrainian attack
The show is being sponsored by Blue Moon, Coors Light and Voodoo Ranger IPA.
Comedian Bruce Bruce to perform live at Saenger Theater Sept. 22
Kim M. Smith, leader of the Utah Deaf Hospital Rights movement and president of the Utah...
Over-the-counter hearing aids expected this fall in US
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘mild’ symptoms