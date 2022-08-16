Columbia adds walking trail to Duckworth Park

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - One Pine Belt city is making many improvements to its public spaces, and leaders said they want to focus on all parts of the community.

Duckworth Park in Columbia will soon look a little different with the addition of a walking trail. Mayor Justin McKenzie said the goal is to include all community members and use project funding wisely.

“We’re using some of the city’s equipment, and we’re doing a lot of the leg work ourselves to save money and see this whole thing through,” said McKenzie.

He also said that with the help of community leaders and the grant the city received from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, they’ve been able to get the ball rolling.

“We’ve been able to raise some money,” said McKenzie. “They’ve done some fundraisers for the park. We’ve been able to renovate the interior of the rec center here, and we’ve got the outside in our future plans over the next few months.”

He added that construction is moving quickly, and the city plans to install electrical and lighting in the future.

“We just want the citizens to know that throughout all the projects we have going on in Columbia, we’re going to do everything we can to be good financial stewards.,” said McKenzie.

According to McKenzie, the goal is to invest in all parts of the community and encourage families to enjoy amenities without traveling too far.

The project should take about two months to complete.

