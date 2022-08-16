City of Laurel holds firefighter promotion and swearing-in ceremony

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel firefighters attended a promotion and swearing-in ceremony this morning at City Hall.

Firefighters are always there to lend a hand to others without question in a time of need, said Laurel Fire Chief Leo Brown.

The City of Laurel returned the favor on Monday, Aug. 15, as friends and families of the Laurel Fire Department gathered to celebrate and honor several firefighters being promoted and sworn in.

“We always extend our hand out to other people, so at this time, it just felt emotional to reward these guys with a promotion for a job that’s been well done, been doing well,” said Brown.

After the ceremony, Brown spoke about his time with the group.

“A lot of them have been grown up through the ranks,” said Brown. “I’ve worked with a lot of them, trained a lot of them, so I’ve watched them over the years. They are well deserving of their promotions.”

As each firefighter now goes out into the community to serve once again, Brown said they’ll transition into more of a leadership role for aspiring firefighters.

“A lot of them are going to be going out to work more in the community, be involved in the community more,” said Brown. “Train a lot more, so they going to be ready when the new faces come in; they going to be working more with them.”

However, not every firefighter received a promotion today.

Brown encouraged the younger firefighters, saying hard work pays off.

“The guys that are on the job that hadn’t gotten promoted, keep aspiring to be promoted,” said Brown. “Keep doing what you’re doing, and one day you’ll be sitting here getting promoted also.”

Anyone interested in joining the Laurel Fire Department should visit the City of Laurel’s website to view potential job opportunities.

