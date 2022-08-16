Win Stuff
City of Hattiesburg to vote on medical marijuana petitions Tuesday

Progress continues on the medical marijuana front in Hattiesburg.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Progress continues on the medical marijuana front in Hattiesburg.

During Monday’s city council meeting, the council reviewed two agenda items involving the approval of conditional use permits for operating a medical marijuana dispensary.

The council will vote Tuesday, Aug. 16, on whether to approve or deny two petitions to allow cannabis dispensary signs to be displayed at businesses on Oak Grove Road and U.S. Hwy 49.

This vote follows a work session earlier this year about what changes needed to be made to the city’s land codes to comply with state law.

“The City of Hattiesburg was one of the first municipalities to actually pass an ordinance that changed our land code to comply with what the legislature adopted,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “We’ve waited on the state to produce their guidelines, which they did in June and July, and so now we’re actually getting applications for not only dispensaries but also processing facilities.”

Tuesday’s city council meeting begins at 5 p.m.

