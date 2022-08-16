Win Stuff
‘Career criminal’ poses as worker at Canton nursing home, rapes female resident

By Josh Carter
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A convicted felon has pleaded guilty and has received the maximum judgement after raping a vulnerable adult at a Canton nursing home earlier this year.

According to the district attorney, Antwon Harris, 35, entered the Canton Manor Nursing Home early on the morning of January 13 after posing as a new hire.

After getting into the building, he went into the room of a 29-year-old female resident who, due to severe development delays, had been at the nursing home for most of her life. His entering the room was captured on surveillance footage.

Harris then forced the woman to have sex.

Staff found a used condom in the victim’s trash can, alerting staff of the incident. Forensic evidence from the woman’s sexual assault examination confirmed Harris’s DNA on her body.

When officers located Harris the next night, they found a gun on the driver’s seat of his car. Harris had been twice previously convicted of felon in possession of a firearm.

On Monday, Harris pled guilty to sexual battery and felon in possession of a firearm as a non-violent habitual offender.

He was sentenced to the maximum for each offense for a total of forty years to serve day-for-day, without the eligibility for parole.

Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett stated:

“Antwon Harris deserves every day of the sentence he received. I am appreciative that the staff of Canton Manor Nursing Home and the Canton Police Department were so quick and thorough in their investigations. This allowed the Crime Lab to obtain Harris’s DNA, ensuring a conviction in this case. Harris had been convicted of at least three prior felonies out of Texas. This career criminal conned employees of Canton Manor Nursing Home to sexually abuse a vulnerable adult.”

