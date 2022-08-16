08/16 Ryan’s “Dangerously Hot!” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today will be even hotter than yesterday, which already saw a few heat advisories across the area. We’re under even more today, with only Clarke County being left off the list. Suffice to say it’ll be best to treat the entire area as if you’ll see heat indices between 105-110, which we certainly will, so be sure to try and stay as cool as possible. Remember to stay hydrated, wear light, loose-fitting clothing if outside, and seek shade whenever possible. Unlike yesterday, we will see the development of afternoon showers and thunderstorms again. This will cool things down sharply, but there won’t be many and you should expect them later in the day...more 4 PM-7 PM.

Tomorrow will largely be the same, but the rest of the week after that is downright wet. I’m expecting it to rain most of Thursday and Friday, but the weekend clears marginally again. That means much more sun than the end of the week, but we’ll see at least an afternoon shower or two.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.