Waitr changes name to ASAP; reflects ‘deliver anything’ business model

As of June 30, 2022, ASAP operates in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Waitr, an online ordering technology platform, has announced it has changed its name to ASAP, signaling a new “deliver anything” business model.

The name change is the culmination of the company’s recent shift to bring its food delivery services to a broader array of products. The company’s new vision is delivering to consumers, same day, from any type of business.

In preparation for the rebrand, the company accelerated the expansion of its services in recent weeks, signing agreements to launch delivery of a wide variety of items such as alcohol, sporting goods, luxury apparel, auto and electrical parts.

ASAP expresses our new brand identity, building on our original delivery ethos,” said Carl Grimstad, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Waitr Holdings Inc. “The strategies we have implemented have reinforced our ‘anything, anywhere ASAP’ vision, making us the go-to company for a wider range of products and services. And of course, our emphasis on working with businesses to make them more successful will never change.”

Among the new business expansions under the ASAP brand is the company’s proprietary in-stadium ordering technology, which allows fans to avoid the typically long lines at stadium concession areas. ASAP has secured exclusive in-stadium mobile ordering agreements with MetLife Stadium, the New York Giants, the New York Jets, the New Orleans Saints, the University of Alabama and Louisiana State University.

Still to be revealed this year will be the company’s new stock ticker symbol aligning with the ASAP rebranding.

Copyright 2022 WDAM.

