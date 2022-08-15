Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

School Bus v. SUV in Jones County crash, no injuries reported

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on...
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, at the intersection of Maxey Road and Lebanon Road.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By Ame T. Posey
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven children, plus the bus driver and the 15-year-old driver of the SUV, walked away from the crash uninjured.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, at the intersection of Maxey Road and Lebanon Road.

While the school bus only sustained minor damage, the GMC Acadia SUV rolled over onto its roof and sustained extensive damage.

“We were very fortunate that there were no physical injuries reported in today’s crash,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “For that fact, we are very thankful and very relieved.”

The seven West Jones Elementary students walked from the bus to a nearby yard to wait for first responders to medically evaluate all those involved in the crash and investigators to examine the scene. According to the JCSD, they even got to play with a friendly neighborhood dog while they waited.

Multiple JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Calhoun Fire & Rescue and Jones County School District units responded to the crash.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One man was killed and a woman wounded in a Sunday shooting in Lamar County.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in an investigation into gunfire in the 400...
HPD investigating Sunday morning gunfire
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
The Mississippi Highway Patrol released dash cam footage and a statement on a traffic stop in...
DPS: No evidence of criminal behavior from trooper in viral McComb traffic stop
Daniel Perry has bond revoked
Fleeing driver Perry facing two new felonies, previous bond revoked

Latest News

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office purchases body and car cameras
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office purchases body and car cameras
Josh Braiden Smith, 9, of Bay Springs, was reported missing on Monday, Aug. 15.
ALERT: 9-year-old Bay Springs child missing
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/15
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/15
James Lamar Whatley is wanted on one count of failing to register as a sex offender.
Non-compliant sex offender wanted in Jones County