School Bus v. SUV in Jones County crash, no injuries reported

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven children, plus the bus driver and the 15-year-old driver of the SUV, walked away from the crash uninjured.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that the accident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15, at the intersection of Maxey Road and Lebanon Road.

While the school bus only sustained minor damage, the GMC Acadia SUV rolled over onto its roof and sustained extensive damage.

“We were very fortunate that there were no physical injuries reported in today’s crash,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “For that fact, we are very thankful and very relieved.”

The seven West Jones Elementary students walked from the bus to a nearby yard to wait for first responders to medically evaluate all those involved in the crash and investigators to examine the scene. According to the JCSD, they even got to play with a friendly neighborhood dog while they waited.

Multiple JCSD units, EMServ Ambulance Service, Calhoun Fire & Rescue and Jones County School District units responded to the crash.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

