Scattered Storms will return to the area tomorrow.
This evening will be mostly clear and warm. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.
Tomorrow will start off dry and sunny, but scattered t-storms are expected to fire up during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday. The day will start off dry and sunny, but scattered t-storms will fire up in the afternoon heat. Highs will be in the mid 90s.
Scattered storms will linger for Thursday and Friday as a front sags into Mississippi. This will keep our rain chances high, which in turn, will keep us a little cooler as highs only reach the mid 80s.
This weekend will be warm with hit-or-miss storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.