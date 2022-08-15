Win Stuff
Scattered Storms will return to the area tomorrow.

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 8/15
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
This evening will be mostly clear and warm. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s.

Tomorrow will start off dry and sunny, but scattered t-storms are expected to fire up during the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

Wednesday will be a repeat of Tuesday. The day will start off dry and sunny, but scattered t-storms will fire up in the afternoon heat. Highs will be in the mid 90s.

Scattered storms will linger for Thursday and Friday as a front sags into Mississippi. This will keep our rain chances high, which in turn, will keep us a little cooler as highs only reach the mid 80s.

This weekend will be warm with hit-or-miss storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

