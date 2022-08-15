Win Stuff
Rare orange lobster found at Meridian Red Lobster

Biscuit found at Meridian Red Lobster.
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An odd find at a Meridian restaurant has sparked a lot of interest on the internet. It was an orange lobster at the Red Lobster.

“I knew pretty quick that they were going to be coming and that they were certainly interested,” Red Lobster General Manager Barbie Buckalew said.

Red Lobster was home to an orange lobster. The one in 30 million find happened in Meridian last month.

“When I came in on that Saturday, I had only been here like five minutes when the crew stopped me and said, ‘did you see the orange lobster?’ I jumped up and ran to the front to see Biscuit and there she was,” Buckalew explained.

Buckalew said she immediately sent a photo to her director who then put her in contact with the corporate office and Ripley’s Aquarium in Gatlinburg, Tenn.

“We weren’t telling a lot of people about her because we wanted her to be safe. The only place we could keep her was right here in the lobby,” Buckalew said. “There were a lot of guests over the course of a two-week period that Biscuit stayed in our restaurant.”

Just before Biscuit, another orange lobster named Cheddar was found in Florida. Red Lobster confirmed that both were caught in the same fishing area. Buckalew said she is grateful for her crew and how they handled the situation.

“They all had to be very aware to not hurt that lobster because she’s really important,” Buckalew said. “To keep her here safe for almost two weeks, I’m very proud of them to make sure that happened.”

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

