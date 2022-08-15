Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Petal police investigating auto burglary and credit card fraud case

-
-(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department needs your help identifying people in an ongoing auto burglary and credit card fraud investigation.

-
-(Petal Police Department)
-
-(Petal Police Department)
-
-(Petal Police Department)

If you have any information about these subjects, please contact the Petal Police Department at 601-544-5331.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One man was killed and a woman wounded in a Sunday shooting in Lamar County.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in an investigation into gunfire in the 400...
HPD investigating Sunday morning gunfire
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
MGN
High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County
Daniel Perry has bond revoked
Fleeing driver Perry facing two new felonies, previous bond revoked

Latest News

LIVE: USM Roberts Hall demolition
LIVE: USM Roberts Hall demolition
According to the university, the demolition is set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday.
LIVE: USM Hattiesburg campus set to demolition Roberts Hall
Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry talks about the legacy the late Corky Palmer leaves...
Brothers in Baseball:The Corky Chronicles
The Hattiesburg Police Department and Hattiesburg Fire Department will battle it out in a game...
HPD, HFD set to battle it out on the wiffle ball field