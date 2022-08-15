Win Stuff
Oak Grove Primary chosen as a Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading School

MDE’s Literacy Leadership Team traveled to Hattiesburg on Monday, Aug. 15, to celebrate this accomplishment.(Lamar County School District)
By Allen Brewer
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education named Oak Grove Primary School as one of seven Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools for the 2022-2023 school year.

This recognition is for schools that have trained teachers in the science of reading, exemplified a change in instructional practices and embodied a school culture that focuses on building skillful, strong readers in kindergarten through third grade.

Other schools named include:

  • North Bay Elementary School, Bay Waveland School District
  • Waveland Elementary School, Bay Waveland School District
  • Beach Elementary School, Pascagoula-Gautier School District
  • Jackson Elementary School, Pascagoula-Gautier School District
  • Martin Bluff Elementary School, Pascagoula-Gautier School District
  • Senatobia Elementary School, Senatobia Municipal School District

“This special designation affirms these schools’ dedication to effectively utilize science of reading instruction to improve young students’ literacy skills,” said Dr. Kim Benton, interim state superintendent of education. “Mississippi is a national leader in literacy because our educators are committed to continued professional growth and the provision of high-quality, daily literacy instruction for all students in our state.”

All Mississippi K-5 schools are invited to apply annually for the science of reading recognition. Applications are open in the spring from February to April.

Seven other elementary schools received the designation in the first cohort of Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading Schools in 2021-22. Schools must reapply to retain the designation.

