Non-compliant sex offender wanted in Jones County

James Lamar Whatley is wanted on one count of failing to register as a sex offender.
James Lamar Whatley is wanted on one count of failing to register as a sex offender.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A convicted sex offender is non-compliant in Jones County after failing to register with law enforcement.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is searching for 51-year-old James Lamar Whatley on one count of failing to register as a sex offender.

Whatley was convicted on April 8, 1996, under Mississippi Code 97-5-23 on one count of “touching, handling, etc., a child, mentally defective or incapacitated person or physically helpless person.” He is now in non-compliance with the requirements of his sex-offender status.

“James Whatley has violated the terms of his sex offender compliance requirements and is now wanted on an arrest warrant,” said JCSD Investigator Wesley Waites. “We have zero tolerance on non-compliant sex offenders, as the public rightly expects.”

JCSD Sheriff Joe Berlin added this is an active investigation and requested the public’s assistance.

“We are actively seeking James Lamar Whatley and ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to give us or Jones County Crime Stoppers a call or submit an anonymous tip on our website at www.jonesso.com.”

To contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, call 601-425-3147.

To contact Jones County Crime Stoppers, call 601-428-STOP (7867).

Whatley is listed on the FBI’s National Crime Information Center (NCIC), making his wanted status known to law enforcement agencies nationwide.

