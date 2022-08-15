Win Stuff
MBI investigating “officer-involved” shooting

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation looking into Sunday shooting involving Capitol Police.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:52 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting, involving Capitol Police.

The alleged incident occurred Sunday near Adelle and Lamar streets in Jackson. No details were given regarding the alleged incident.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assessing the alleged incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

