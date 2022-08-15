MBI investigating “officer-involved” shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting, involving Capitol Police.

The alleged incident occurred Sunday near Adelle and Lamar streets in Jackson. No details were given regarding the alleged incident.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assessing the alleged incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.

