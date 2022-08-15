Laurel-Jones Library gearing up for more fun

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel-Jones County Library just wrapped up a busy summer.]

Kids enjoyed several daily activities before school began.

Now, the library is gearing up to offer more free and fun events- this time offering more towards adults and teens.

”We’re ramping up for a ton of events and I’m super excited for it,” Jessica Redd, Support Services director. “So, we have jelly-canning classes coming up, we have sewing classes, we have meal prepping, cookbook club, those are for adults and then we have a teen escape room coming up that’s for teens. We have teen cookie painting.”

In addition to these events, the library also is looking to have more sensory-friendly events for kids of all ages.

All upcoming events can be found on the library’s website or by stopping at the Laurel-Jones County Library located at 530 Commerce St. in downtown Laurel.

