Lamar County Sheriff’s Office purchases body and car cameras

Lamar County uses grant money to purchase car and body cameras
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funding, the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office has been able to purchase cameras for all deputies on staff.

“Anytime we do a search, traffic stop or any type of investigation, its going to be recorded from now on,” said Lamar County Deputy Kane Kittrell. “Hopefully, that’ll provide the public with a little more trust.”

In addition to body cameras, all deputies are having cameras installed in their vehicles as well. The cars will we be equipped with two, front-facing cameras and one, rear camera that puts eyes on the back seat of a patrol car.

All four cameras are connected and go into a separate database for each deputy. When the pursuit lights are turned on in a vehicle, all cameras immediately will begin recording.

Lamar County Sheriff Dany Rigel is confident these cameras will help eliminate hearsay at a crime scene.

“On a day-to-day basis, that’s where we’re going to be able to say, our officer did the right thing, or you know, if they did something wrong, it’ll show that also,” said Rigel. “I just think it’s a great tool, and I’m just proud that we were finally able to get it.”

LCSO is in the process of installing the final cameras now.

