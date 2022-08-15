Jones Co. sees economic growth despite economy

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Businesses have seen inflation across the board during the past year or so.

However, the City of Laurel and Jones County have seen success, economically-speaking.

“Jones county’s been very very fortunate that we have still seen our businesses grow, and we’ve seen new businesses want to come in to Laurel and Jones County even with what most people are saying we have inflation,” Chamber of Commerce Director Chris Tullos said.

“Coming out of COVID, we were still very successful during that time.”

The major factor lately has been tourism, making Laurel a premiere destination for economic growth.

In fact, the Chamber of Commerce has noticed that entrepreneurs are willing to take the risk and open a business despite the economy.

“The tourism industry, which has all of a sudden taken off, and you have people who are deciding, ‘Hey look, I’m willing to take a risk. I see opportunity, I see the people willing to support me,’” Tullos said. “That’s what you have right now.”

In addition, the city has supported just about every business wanting to come to Jones County.

“Everyone’s taking advantage of a good business climate in Jones County, and hey, get while the getting is good here with it with our tourism.”

The Chamber of Commerce welcomes any business wanting to join the economic growth happening in Jones County. The chamber can be reached at (601)-649-3031 for any potential new business opportunity.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.