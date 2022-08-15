Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hub City man charged for multiple burglaries at apartment complex

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says Brown forced his way into two garages and stole multiple items,...
HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says Brown forced his way into two garages and stole multiple items, which have now been recovered.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been charged after being arrested Sunday for multiple burglaries.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 25-year-old Christian Brown was arrested and charged with two counts of commercial burglary in connection to two incidents on July 24 at Park Place Apartments.

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says Brown forced his way into two garages and stole multiple items, which have now been recovered.

Brown was also charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

HPD says additional charges are likely to come as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

One man was killed and a woman wounded in a Sunday shooting in Lamar County.
1 dead, 1 wounded in Lamar Co. Sunday shooting
Hattiesburg police are asking for the public's help in an investigation into gunfire in the 400...
HPD investigating Sunday morning gunfire
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine were found on the Biloxi beach near the White House Hotel,...
Eight bricks of suspected cocaine found washed up on Biloxi beach
The Mississippi Highway Patrol released dash cam footage and a statement on a traffic stop in...
DPS: No evidence of criminal behavior from trooper in viral McComb traffic stop
Daniel Perry has bond revoked
Fleeing driver Perry facing two new felonies, previous bond revoked

Latest News

Southern Miss baseball coach Scott Berry talks about the legacy the late Corky Palmer leaves...
Brothers in Baseball: USM’s Berry recalls his friend and mentor, Corky Palmer
As of June 30, 2022, ASAP operates in approximately 1,000 cities throughout the United States.
Waitr changes name to ASAP; reflects ‘deliver anything’ business model
According to the university, the demolition is set to begin at 10 a.m. Monday.
USM Hattiesburg campus begins Roberts Hall demolition process
-
Petal police investigating auto burglary and credit card fraud case