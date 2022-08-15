Hub City man charged for multiple burglaries at apartment complex

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man has been charged after being arrested Sunday for multiple burglaries.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 25-year-old Christian Brown was arrested and charged with two counts of commercial burglary in connection to two incidents on July 24 at Park Place Apartments.

HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says Brown forced his way into two garages and stole multiple items, which have now been recovered.

Brown was also charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

HPD says additional charges are likely to come as the investigation continues.

