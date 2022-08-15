HPD, HFD set to battle it out on the wiffle ballfield

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s time for a friendly matchup between Hattiesburg first responders.

On Aug.ust 18, the City of Hattiesburg police and fire departments will take the field at Friendship/Eastside Park for a little friendly competition.

HPD and HFD will go toe-to-toe in a game of wiffle ball.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Not only will firefighters and police officers have a showdown on the field...

“...hopefully, everybody will bring their A-game,” said Ryan Moore, HPD public information officer.

Several improvements that have been made to the park will also be on display.

“...it’ll showcase the improvements... new lighting and all of the other stuff over there at Friendship Park off Rebecca Avenue,” Moore said.

A community game will follow the HPD v. HFD battle giving first responders another chance to connect with those they serve.

“Our Popsicles in the Park and also with the fire department and the events throughout the summer, you know, we were able to reach over 500 kids and families in multiple locations,” Moore said. “This is just one more means that we can continue to reach people in the community.”

And while it’s set to be a family-friendly competition, the fire department is already bringing the heat saying earning the “W” should be easy.

But HPD is ready for the challenge.

“I would probably say that I think we definitely have the edge on the fire department,” Moore said.

