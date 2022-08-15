Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

HPD, HFD set to battle it out on the wiffle ballfield

Hattiesburg police to meet Hattiesburg firefighters on wiffle ball field
By Caroline Wood
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:08 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s time for a friendly matchup between Hattiesburg first responders.

On Aug.ust 18, the City of Hattiesburg police and fire departments will take the field at Friendship/Eastside Park for a little friendly competition.

HPD and HFD will go toe-to-toe in a game of wiffle ball.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Not only will firefighters and police officers have a showdown on the field...

“...hopefully, everybody will bring their A-game,” said Ryan Moore, HPD public information officer.

Several improvements that have been made to the park will also be on display.

“...it’ll showcase the improvements... new lighting and all of the other stuff over there at Friendship Park off Rebecca Avenue,” Moore said.

A community game will follow the HPD v. HFD battle giving first responders another chance to connect with those they serve.

“Our Popsicles in the Park and also with the fire department and the events throughout the summer, you know, we were able to reach over 500 kids and families in multiple locations,” Moore said. “This is just one more means that we can continue to reach people in the community.”

And while it’s set to be a family-friendly competition, the fire department is already bringing the heat saying earning the “W” should be easy.

But HPD is ready for the challenge.

“I would probably say that I think we definitely have the edge on the fire department,” Moore said.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

MGN
High speed pursuit runs out of gas in Jones County
One person died in housefire on Glendale Avenue in Forrest County Saturday morning.
1 dead Saturday in Forrest County housefire
The Mississippi Highway Patrol released dash cam footage and a statement on a traffic stop in...
DPS: No evidence of criminal behavior from trooper in viral McComb traffic stop
Kelsey Bradshaw was arrested and charged Friday night with possession with intent to distribute...
2 arrested on drug charges in Powers community
Night one of the festival was dampened by weather, expecting a massive day two.
People swarm multi-purpose center for Hattiesburg Hot Air Balloon Festival

Latest News

Hattiesburg police to meet Hattiesburg firefighters on softball diamond
Hattiesburg police to meet Hattiesburg firefighters on wiffle ball field
Construction begins on Petal Chick-fil-A
Construction begins on Petal Chick-fil-A
Lamar County uses grant to purchase body and car cameras.
Lamar County uses grant to purchase body and car cameras.
In spite of some inflationary pain, Jones County's economy has been better than stable.
Jones Co. sees economic growth despite economy