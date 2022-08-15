Ground has broken on Petal Chick-fil-A

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction teams were on site Sunday morning In Petal breaking the ground on the new Chick-fil-A location for the Pine Belt.

The Friendly City will soon have their own Chick-fil-A, which is known for their staff, service and the phrase, “my pleasure.”

“I am not going to lie, I am so excited for this,” said Petal resident Eddie Johnson. “I don’t even have to drive to Hattiesburg anymore to get it. I can just pull up here for a little lunch break.”

The location is along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway, right next to McDonald’s.

“I’m glad they are getting a Chick-fil-A because I am not a big fan of these other fast-food restaurants out here,” said Petal High School student Kevin Lao.

No construction timetable has been given for the project.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.