Ground has broken on Petal Chick-fil-A

The new restaurant will be right off of the Evelyn Gandy, next to McDonald's.
The new restaurant will be right off of the Evelyn Gandy, next to McDonald's.
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction teams were on site Sunday morning In Petal breaking the ground on the new Chick-fil-A location for the Pine Belt.

The Friendly City will soon have their own Chick-fil-A, which is known for their staff, service and the phrase, “my pleasure.”

“I am not going to lie, I am so excited for this,” said Petal resident Eddie Johnson. “I don’t even have to drive to Hattiesburg anymore to get it. I can just pull up here for a little lunch break.”

The location is along the Evelyn Gandy Parkway, right next to McDonald’s.

“I’m glad they are getting a Chick-fil-A because I am not a big fan of these other fast-food restaurants out here,” said Petal High School student Kevin Lao.

No construction timetable has been given for the project.

