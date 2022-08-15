Couple celebrates 65th wedding anniversary

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ Friends and family gathered Sunday to celebrate a couple’s remarkable milestone.

Tom and Jeanette Price were married 65 years ago and celebrated that anniversary in a special way.

Bubbles and sparklers set the scene as the couple arrived at the Barn at Bridlewood, where they met with big smiles and warm hugs.

“They are the joy of my life, both of them,” said Vivian Worrell, Tom’s younger sister. “It’s just a pleasure to be with them and celebrate this time with them.”

Worrell said they’ve managed to get through adversity as a unit and have remained committed since the beginning.

“Although they’re both stubborn, I know that from living with them for all these years,” Worrell said. “They have found a way to not only manage that, but to make love grow.”

Silvey Cameron is a close friend of the couple, who has known Tom and Janette since 1981.

“Jeanette and Tom and Chris and I had the same values and likes,” Cameron said. “We did a lot of traveling together and we played tennis together.”

And not only the same values and likes, but even the same wedding day.

Cameron traveled from California to attend Tom and Jeanette’s 65th celebration.

“It wasn’t long before we discovered that we had the same anniversary, same day, the same year,” said Cameron .”We traveled more often but every fifth anniversary, starting with about our 25th or 30th, we’d take a special trip.

“We went on a safari together. We took the Hurtigruten off the north coast of Norway up to the Arctic Circle together. We went to Tahiti together, Just so many experiences, and they were all wonderful.”

Worrell said it’s the experiences and memorable moments in life that hold the most value.

“There was a ring in my family that my father had given to my mother when they were engaged and married in 1920 and it was to go to Tom for whomever he chose to marry,” said Worrell. “One weekend I asked mother if i could wear the ring back to school and she said ‘Oh, sure,’ and so Jeanette got to try it on before she even met Tom.

“So, that’s the story.”

Fun fact: Although the couple are Mississippi natives, their wedding song is “The Tennessee Waltz.”

